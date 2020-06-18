See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Casper, WY
Dr. John Van Doorninck, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Van Doorninck, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Casper, WY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Van Doorninck works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Casper in Casper, WY with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Casper
    940 E 3rd St Ste 201, Casper, WY 82601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0660
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology
    2055 N High St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Leukemia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 18, 2020
    John has been our daughter's pediatric oncologist since 2012. He was the first provider we found that truly listened to our concerns and crafted a care plan to fit for our family. We are very confident and thankful to have him leading our care team.
    Brittany M. — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. John Van Doorninck, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1194970350
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    • Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
