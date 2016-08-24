Dr. John Valvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Valvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Valvo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Geneva General Hospital, Newark-wayne Community Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Valvo works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Urology2615 Culver Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 227-4000
-
2
Newark-wayne Urology Pllc1202 Driving Park Ave Ste 5, Newark, NY 14513 Directions (315) 359-2690
- 3 200 North St Ste 202, Geneva, NY 14456 Directions (315) 332-6290
-
4
Unity At Brockport6668 4th Section Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 637-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- Geneva General Hospital
- Newark-wayne Community Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Valvo in early July with a high PSA. Dr. Valvo quickly performed a biopsy and confirmed Prostrate Cancer. With the results of the tests he strongly suggested robotic surgery at RGH. The surgery was performed August 11 with no complications. The Dr., RGH Staff took excellent care of me for my overnight stay. The pain was very manageable and recovery has been speedy without complications. Dr. Valvo knows what he is doing and does it well. Thank you Dr. Valvo and his team!!
About Dr. John Valvo, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043235138
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valvo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valvo works at
Dr. Valvo has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Valvo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valvo.
