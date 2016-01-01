Overview

Dr. John Valente, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Valente works at Northeast Alabama Sgcl Assocs in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.