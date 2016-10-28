Overview

Dr. John Valade, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Valade works at MDVIP - Sylvania, Ohio in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.