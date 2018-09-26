See All Psychiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. John Vaeth, MD

Psychiatry
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Vaeth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Vaeth works at Dawn K. Staniszewski Lcsw-c LLC in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Cockeysville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawn K. Staniszewski Lcsw-c LLC
    133 Defense Hwy Ste 114, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 388-1411
  2. 2
    Jack Vaeth, MD, PA
    10 Warren Rd Ste 120, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 388-1411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Vaeth is a true professional with an invaluable wealth of knowledge and experience. He is able to think outside of the box to customize a medication regimen for your individual requirements. His staff is very helpful and respond quickly to my calls. I highly recommend Dr. Vaeth.
    MD — Sep 26, 2018
    About Dr. John Vaeth, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992848345
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sheppard Pratt-U Md Hosp
    Internship
    • Sheppard & Enoch Pratt Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland Baltimore County
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Vaeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaeth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

