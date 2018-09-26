Dr. John Vaeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vaeth, MD
Overview
Dr. John Vaeth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Vaeth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dawn K. Staniszewski Lcsw-c LLC133 Defense Hwy Ste 114, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 388-1411
-
2
Jack Vaeth, MD, PA10 Warren Rd Ste 120, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (443) 388-1411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaeth?
Dr. Vaeth is a true professional with an invaluable wealth of knowledge and experience. He is able to think outside of the box to customize a medication regimen for your individual requirements. His staff is very helpful and respond quickly to my calls. I highly recommend Dr. Vaeth.
About Dr. John Vaeth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1992848345
Education & Certifications
- Sheppard Pratt-U Md Hosp
- Sheppard & Enoch Pratt Hosps
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaeth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaeth accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaeth works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaeth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.