Overview

Dr. John Vachtsevanos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Vachtsevanos works at Specialty Clinic Of Georgia in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.