Overview

Dr. John Vaccaro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Vaccaro works at Summit Medical Group Neurology Montclair in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.