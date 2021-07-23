Dr. John Vaccaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaccaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vaccaro, MD
Overview
Dr. John Vaccaro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Neurology Montclair123 Highland Ave Ste 301, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He has helped me whenever I had to go to the hospital. He even has changed or added to my medication to help me more. I definitely recommend him
About Dr. John Vaccaro, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083682017
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray/Wake Forest University
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Nassau County Medical Center (New York)
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Binghamton University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaccaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaccaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaccaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaccaro has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaccaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaccaro speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaccaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaccaro.
