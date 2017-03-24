Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utrie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Dr. Utrie Jr works at
Locations
Baycare Aurora LLC2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-8510
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb, knowledgeable, explain a procedure and results in terms that are understandable. Staff is out of this world !!! WOULD recommend him to any one
About Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154438265
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Continence Center - Urogynecology
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Miller Hospital
- University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Dr. Utrie Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utrie Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utrie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utrie Jr has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utrie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Utrie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utrie Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utrie Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utrie Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.