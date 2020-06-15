Dr. John Utley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Utley, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Utley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Desert Foot and Ankle8551 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 243-7333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Got in actually a few minutes before appointed time. No long wait in waiting room or for Dr. Utley - who was cordial, clear on my case (a foot injury) and explained treatment in easy terms. Staff was great, knew their jobs well, friendly. You need to wear a mask.
About Dr. John Utley, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utley has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Utley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.