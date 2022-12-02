Overview

Dr. John Urse, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Urse works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH, Eaton, OH and Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.