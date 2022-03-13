Overview

Dr. John Uribe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, N.C.|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Uribe works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

