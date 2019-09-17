Dr. John Upshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Upshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Upshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Upshaw works at
Locations
Preferred Medical Group, Opelika2770 3rd Ave Ste 240, Lake Charles, LA 70601 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor. Makes me feel very coy discussing issues.
About Dr. John Upshaw, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical School Alton Ochsner Foundation Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upshaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upshaw has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Upshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.