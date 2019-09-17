Overview

Dr. John Upshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Upshaw works at Memorial Medical Group Urology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.