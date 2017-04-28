Dr. John Ulrich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ulrich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ulrich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Locations
J. Martin Ulrich DO PC9463 Holly Rd Ste 100, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
My 7 year old daughter required surgery after breaking her nose.I could not be happier that I was recommended to Dr.Ulrich. His staff was very pleasant and helpful in getting my daughter scheduled efficiently. I was impressed with the entire staff as they were all compassionate,professional, and great with my daughter. I've never been to a doctor who took as much time with me to explain the procedure and ease my nerves. So thankful for Dr. Ulrich!
About Dr. John Ulrich, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulrich has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.