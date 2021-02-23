Overview

Dr. John Ulahannan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Ulahannan works at Crouse Medical Practice Cardio in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.