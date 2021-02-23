Dr. John Ulahannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulahannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ulahannan, MD
Dr. John Ulahannan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
Crouse Health736 Irving Ave, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Crouse Medical Practice Cardiology5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste B101, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 470-7409
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very compassionate, spends time explaining every question. I would recommend him to my family and friends (which I have) Excellent doctor.
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ulahannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulahannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulahannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulahannan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulahannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulahannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulahannan.
