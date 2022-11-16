Overview

Dr. John Tyner, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Tyner works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.