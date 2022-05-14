Dr. John R Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John R Tuttle, MD
Dr. John R Tuttle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
When Dr. Tuttle told me my rotator cuff “is tearing” and the best thing to do was fix it surgically, I was scared because of the horror stories I’d heard about how painful that surgery is. He did say this surgery “can be tough”. No sugar coating here, which I appreciated. My surgery went well and I had very little pain! I took pain medicine before the nerve block wore off in preparation for lots of pain, but I really had hardly any. I only then took a pain pill at night so I could sleep. Mostly I didn’t notice any pain. He also fixed a bicep tendon relocation and “cleaned up” some arthritis, so he did quite a bit of work. I followed his instructions as far as PT, wearing the sling, and what activities I could start doing. He was very good at explaining what he was doing and has a great bedside manor.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528388360
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuttle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.