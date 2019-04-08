Dr. John Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tuttle, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tuttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
KOH Urology Associates151 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuttle?
He's aproch is different but I like him very much.Hes nurse stayed with me through the procedure.Dr. very respectful of. how I was doing.Even helped me fine. A pharmacy to get my medicine that I could afford.Yes I will continue to be his patient.
About Dr. John Tuttle, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1396728358
Education & Certifications
- University SC
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- University Of Kentucky
- Centre College Of Kentucky
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuttle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuttle works at
Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.