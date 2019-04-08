See All Urologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. John Tuttle, MD

Urology
2.9 (28)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Tuttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Tuttle works at KOH Urology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    KOH Urology Associates
    151 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph London

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 08, 2019
    He's aproch is different but I like him very much.Hes nurse stayed with me through the procedure.Dr. very respectful of. how I was doing.Even helped me fine. A pharmacy to get my medicine that I could afford.Yes I will continue to be his patient.
    — Apr 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Tuttle, MD
    About Dr. John Tuttle, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396728358
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University SC
    Internship
    • MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    • Centre College Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tuttle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuttle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuttle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuttle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tuttle works at KOH Urology Associates in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Tuttle’s profile.

    Dr. Tuttle has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuttle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuttle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuttle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuttle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuttle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

