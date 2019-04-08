Overview

Dr. John Tuttle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Clark Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Tuttle works at KOH Urology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.