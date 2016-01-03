Overview

Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside, Overlook Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.



Dr. Tutela works at John Paul Tutela, M.D. (West Orange) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.