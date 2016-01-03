Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD
Overview
Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside, Overlook Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
John Paul Tutela, M.D. (West Orange)200 S Orange Ave Ste 170, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 727-9275
Tutela Plastic Surgery347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 727-9275
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tutela, is a great doctor who does outstanding work.Furthermore he is a awesome person, who goes well above , he even met with us on a Holiday, just to make sure the wound was healing properly. He defiinatly puts his patient, before himself.
About Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- New York University Medical Center
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- New York University
- Plastic Surgery
