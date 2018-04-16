Overview

Dr. John Turner, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Turner works at Turner Orthodontics in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.