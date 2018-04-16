Dr. John Turner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Turner, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Turner, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Turner Orthodontics319 Coddle Market Dr NW Ste 130, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 547-3290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Friendly, caring practice - from receptionist to the doctor. Works well as a "team-player" meaning that the entire staff works with patient and parents so that we're all on the same page. Highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. John Turner, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1275783144
Education & Certifications
- Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Turner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
1346 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.