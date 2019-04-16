Dr. John Turano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Turano, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Turano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Dr. Turano works at
Locations
-
1
Catena Chiropractic Care PC30 Hagen Dr Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 381-3825
-
2
Eastside Podiatry194 PARRISH ST, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Listened to my concerns, very clearly explained what is happening, and outlined treatment plan options. A breath of fresh air! Dr. Turano was respectful, never condescending, and valued my input. Highly recommend.
About Dr. John Turano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1023012770
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turano works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Turano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turano, there are benefits to both methods.