Dr. John Tumminia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumminia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tumminia, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Tumminia, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Tumminia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Begnoche, Tumminia & Klein Dental330 Winchester Park Blvd Ste A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 288-4769Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tumminia?
Dr. Tumminia is a first rate dentist. And the practice reflects his excellence. You get a good education about your issues and good follow up. Office staff is also outstanding.
About Dr. John Tumminia, DMD
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306959036
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumminia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tumminia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tumminia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumminia works at
Dr. Tumminia speaks Italian.
260 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumminia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumminia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumminia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumminia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.