Dr. John Tumminia, DMD

Dentistry
5 (260)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Tumminia, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Tumminia works at Begnoche, Tumminia, & Klein Dental in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Begnoche, Tumminia & Klein Dental
    330 Winchester Park Blvd Ste A, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-4769
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 260 ratings
Patient Ratings (260)
5 Star
(255)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 28, 2020
Dr. Tumminia is a first rate dentist. And the practice reflects his excellence. You get a good education about your issues and good follow up. Office staff is also outstanding.
Dr. Sandra Hardt — Oct 28, 2020
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tumminia to family and friends

  Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  Staff friendliness and courteousness
  Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

  Level of trust in provider's decisions
  How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  How well provider listens and answers questions
  Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

About Dr. John Tumminia, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1306959036
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Tumminia, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumminia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tumminia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tumminia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tumminia works at Begnoche, Tumminia, & Klein Dental in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tumminia’s profile.

260 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumminia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumminia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumminia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumminia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

