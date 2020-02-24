Dr. John Tully, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tully, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tully, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Tully works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
-
2
Northshore Gastroenterology7580 Northcliff Ave Ste 1000, Brooklyn, OH 44144 Directions (440) 808-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 65 year-old female. Dr. Tully has been my physician since 2016, and I have had two colonoscopies and two upper endoscopies during that period. I don't understand the negative reviews here. I found Dr. Tully to be patient, understanding, knowledgeable, caring of my situation, and thorough. I am sensitive to personalities, and he has always impressed me to be a humble man without an ego. His staff is awesome, and I always felt comfortable during my procedures. I know this is weird, but when the nurses were wheeling my bed to the procedure room, I was saying "giddyup" because I found the anesthesia Dr. Tully uses to be a pleasant experience. Again, I don't understand the negative reviews. His waiting room is always packed during the days I was scheduled for a procedure.
About Dr. John Tully, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265619993
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
