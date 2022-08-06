Overview

Dr. John Tullos, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Tullos works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.