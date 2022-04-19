Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tu, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Tu works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Rochester PC100 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 272-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Tu to be professional, knowledgeable, skilled and efficient. He discussed options for treatment as well as what could be expected with each. He listened to my concerns, found the source of my issue and skillfully removed it. I would recommend Dr Tu!
About Dr. John Tu, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and French
- 1508897083
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tu works at
Dr. Tu has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese and French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
