Dr. John Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Tsai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology3944 Ranch Road 620 S Ste 202 Bldg 6, Austin, TX 78738 Directions
-
2
Austin Gastroenterology1701 N Us Highway 281, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 448-4588
-
3
Austin Gastroenterology5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste J202 Bldg J, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 539-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
He takes his time explaining the procedure and reviewing history. He answers questions and is on time with his patients. Follow up staff is ‘on point’ setting up procedure; handling insurance and paper work. Everyone at the practice was easy to work with; pleasant and efficient, which I value.
About Dr. John Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1437321791
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL SLOAN - KETTERING CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Mandarin.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.