Dr. John Trupiano, MD
Overview
Dr. John Trupiano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Trupiano works at
Locations
John M. Trupiano, MD, PC201 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1140, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 220-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trupiano is the best of the best! He listened to what I wanted for myself, and was honest in discussing realistic expectations that could be achieved from surgery. He took the time to answer all of my questions, and I never felt rushed. He provided clear explanations of what to expect before, during, and after surgery. His followup care is second to none. I recommend Dr. Trupiano to anyone looking for a highly skilled plastic surgeon. When choosing a doctor to cut into your body, you want the best of the best, and that is Dr. Trupiano.
About Dr. John Trupiano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1730120361
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
- Akron General Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trupiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trupiano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trupiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trupiano works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trupiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.