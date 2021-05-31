Overview

Dr. John Trupiano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Trupiano works at John M. Trupiano, M.D, P.C. in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.