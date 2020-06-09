Overview

Dr. John Truelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Truelson works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.