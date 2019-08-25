Dr. John Trombold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trombold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Trombold, MD
Overview
Dr. John Trombold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Ozarks Healthcare and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Trombold works at
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Colorectal Surgery1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Ozarks Healthcare
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trombold cured my leaky bowl problem. I had been doctoring with other gastroenterologists for about two years with no results. He finally found the problem, and fixed it.
About Dr. John Trombold, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164554044
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
- University Of Louisville / Louisville, Ky
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trombold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trombold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trombold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trombold has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trombold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trombold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trombold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trombold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trombold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.