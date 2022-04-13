Overview

Dr. John Trench, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Trench works at TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.