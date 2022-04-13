See All Podiatric Surgeons in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. John Trench, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Trench, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Trench works at TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terre Haute Regional Hospital
    3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 237-9946
  2. 2
    Advanced Wound Limb Care Center Inc.
    303 S 14Th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0957

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Trench, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Trench, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trench has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trench works at TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Trench’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Trench. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trench.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

