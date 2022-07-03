Overview

Dr. John Traylor III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Traylor III works at Provdnc Pain Clinic/Pain Mngmnt in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.