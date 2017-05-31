Dr. John Trapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Trapp, MD
Dr. John Trapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Swedishamerican Obstetrics & Gynecology209 9th St Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-2750
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Trapp has been my doctor for all 3 of my pregnancies. Very caring and cautious of every situation! Any time I felt something wasn't right he would go the extra mile to make sure everything was well. The staff are also very nice, sociable and caring! I would recommend him to anyone looking for a honest and caring obgyn!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144248204
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Trapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trapp has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.