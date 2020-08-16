Overview

Dr. John Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.