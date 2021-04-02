Dr. John Tourtelot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tourtelot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tourtelot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tourtelot, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Tourtelot works at
Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tourtelot?
Best, most caring doctor ever. Always makes me feel better. Extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Tourtelot, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174577159
Education & Certifications
- Oakland Naval Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tourtelot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tourtelot accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tourtelot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tourtelot works at
Dr. Tourtelot has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tourtelot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tourtelot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tourtelot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tourtelot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tourtelot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.