Dr. John Touliatos, MD
Overview
Dr. John Touliatos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Touliatos works at
Locations
Mid South Ear Nose and Throat PC7600 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 443-0712
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring explains thoroughly a diagnosis and options. Concerned for patient and family.
About Dr. John Touliatos, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1306952759
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med|University Of Tn College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
