Dr. John Touliatos, MD
Overview
Dr. John Touliatos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Touliatos works at
Locations
Advanced Surgeons, P.C.3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 595-8985
Brookwood Medical Center2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 595-8985
Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital4401 RIVERCHASE DR, Phenix City, AL 36867 Directions (205) 595-8985
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Touliatos, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
