Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Toth, DO
Overview
Dr. John Toth, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Payson Medical Center.
Dr. Toth works at
Locations
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've met a million doctors over the years but I honestly don't think I've ever met a Dr., let alone a highly esteemed surgeon, more friendly, relatable or charismatic than Dr. Toth. He listened, explained the next steps clearly and was so nice and down to earth it almost felt like chatting with an old friend. That's hard to find, particularly with specialists as they are so highly trained in their fields I think they forget at times we're all humans. His MA and the radiology tech were fantastic as well
About Dr. John Toth, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780736348
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.