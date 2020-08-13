Dr. John Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tompkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tompkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Denton.
Locations
Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery - Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 104 Bldg 1, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 634-3287
North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 634-3288Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to office after learning my back was broken.
About Dr. John Tompkins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Neurology|Baylor College Of Medicine, Neurosurgery
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tompkins has seen patients for Myelopathy, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
