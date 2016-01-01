See All Dermatologists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. John Tomich, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Tomich, MD is a dermatologist in Stoneham, MA. Dr. Tomich completed a residency at U Hosp. He currently practices at TOMICH JOHN MD OFFICE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tomich is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomich John MD Office
    91 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 279-1952

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • MultiPlan
  • Tufts Health Plan

About Dr. John Tomich, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1295705994
Education & Certifications

  • U Hosp
  • U Hosp
  • University of Michigan Medical School
  • Dermatology
  • Winchester Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
