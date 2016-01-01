Dr. John Tomich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tomich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tomich, MD is a dermatologist in Stoneham, MA. Dr. Tomich completed a residency at U Hosp. He currently practices at TOMICH JOHN MD OFFICE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tomich is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Tomich John MD Office91 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-1952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. John Tomich, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295705994
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp
- U Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Winchester Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomich has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomich, there are benefits to both methods.