Overview

Dr. John Todd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Todd works at Baldwin Bone & Joint in Daphne, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.