Dr. John Tierney, MD
Dr. John Tierney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
San Antonio Psychiatry1202 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 447-7947
- We do not accept health insurance
He understands Veteran's issues very well. Empathizes with the patients and establishes great doctor patient relationship.
About Dr. John Tierney, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Consultation Psychiatry (Neuropsychiatry) Ochsner Clinic New Orleans
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- United States Air Force Academy
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
