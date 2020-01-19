Dr. Tieman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tieman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tieman, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Dr. Tieman works at
Locations
John M. Tieman MD PA1584 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (800) 337-6663Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 12:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tieman for many years now and am quite satisfied with all areas of his practice. He readily answers questions, has a good patient manner, and he takes his time. I never feel rushed. I would recommend him to anyone with a dermatological problem.
About Dr. John Tieman, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114089844
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Hsc
- University KY
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tieman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tieman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tieman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tieman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Tieman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tieman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tieman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tieman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.