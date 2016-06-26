See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. John Tidwell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Tidwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Tidwell works at UCSF San Francisco Fresno Psych in Fresno, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

    Dr. John Tidwell
    155 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 499-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    District Medical Group
    2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 344-5221
    Yuma Cancer Center
    2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 336-7846
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Jun 26, 2016
    Great doctor.
    Atlanta, GA — Jun 26, 2016
    About Dr. John Tidwell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tidwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tidwell has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

