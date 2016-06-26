Dr. John Tidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tidwell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tidwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Tidwell works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. John Tidwell155 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 499-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 344-5221
-
3
Yuma Cancer Center2460 S Parkview Loop Ste 3, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-7846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tidwell?
Great doctor.
About Dr. John Tidwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184885519
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tidwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tidwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tidwell works at
Dr. Tidwell has seen patients for Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tidwell speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.