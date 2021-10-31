See All Radiation Oncologists in Montebello, CA
Dr. John Thropay, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Thropay, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Thropay works at Beverly Oncology Imaging Group in Montebello, CA with other offices in Placentia, CA and Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beverly Oncology & Imaging Medical Group Inc.
    120 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 724-8780
    Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group, Inc.
    1041 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 444-1164
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Beverly Oncology & Imaging Center Medical Gr
    80 S Palm Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 571-6729

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 31, 2021
    Dr. Thropay is an extraordinary physician. He is very patient and answers all my questions, he is the best Dr I’ve ever had, I have never had a dr give me their cell number and call back! He is very caring with his patients, he will call in medications with your preferred pharmacy, then call you back, to make sure you have everything He returns all texts as well. Going through cancer is scary enough, but with Dr Thropay and his staff they make you feel comfortable and that you are family, not a patient. Thank you, Dr. Thropay and staff your the best. Lisa Martinez
    About Dr. John Thropay, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English, Khmer and Spanish
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Dr. John Thropay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thropay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thropay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thropay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thropay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thropay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thropay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thropay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

