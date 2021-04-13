Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Thompson John R MD Office6565 S Yale Ave Ste 807, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-9558
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-9558
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely AMAZING as well as the staff. He went through step by step everything that was going on. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952347072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Thompson works at
