Overview

Dr. John Thompson, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at The Villages Health in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.