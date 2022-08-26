Dr. John Thompson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thompson, DO
Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of SWFL8710 COLLEGE PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-8788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cape Coral Office5 NICHOLAS PKWY W, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 482-8788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Thompson has been my doctor for almost 3 years. He is knowledgable, professional and a great surgeon. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407297724
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.