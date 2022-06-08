Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
-
1
Carrollton Eye Clinic - Astc158 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 834-1008
-
2
North Georgia Eye Surgery Center LLC1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1711
- 3 1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 292-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best there is! There is no better eye and retina surgeon in the US. Don’t go to anyone but John Thomas.
About Dr. John Thomas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1811998594
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.