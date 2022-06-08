See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Carrollton, GA
Dr. John Thomas, MD

Dr. John Thomas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Thomas works at Carrollton Eye Clinic PC in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Gainesville, GA and Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carrollton Eye Clinic - Astc
    158 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 (770) 834-1008
    North Georgia Eye Surgery Center LLC
    1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 (770) 534-1711
    1300 Altmore Ave Ste 175, Atlanta, GA 30342 (404) 292-2500

Diabetes Type 2
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Diabetes Type 2
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Diabetes Type 2
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Arthritis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dizziness
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heart Disease
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Solar Retinopathy
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 08, 2022
    Best there is! There is no better eye and retina surgeon in the US. Don’t go to anyone but John Thomas.
    Larry Stevens — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Thomas, MD

    Internal Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1811998594
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

