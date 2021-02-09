See All Neurosurgeons in Wilmington, NC
Neurosurgery
4.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. John Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists
    2208 S 17th St Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 507-1653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Craniopharyngioma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Neck Pain
Neurosurgical Procedures
Osteosarcoma
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 09, 2021
    Excellent communication and diagnosis. His work is spot on and i was very happy with my operation. Explained what he was going ot do and what to expect. If i ever need a spinal surgeon he is the one.
    DANIEL F THOMPSON JR — Feb 09, 2021
    About Dr. John Thomas, MD

    Neurosurgery
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1780835769
    Georgetown University
    Georgetown University
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Neurosurgery
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

