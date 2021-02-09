Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. John Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Neurosurgical and Spine Specialists2208 S 17th St Fl 2, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Excellent communication and diagnosis. His work is spot on and i was very happy with my operation. Explained what he was going ot do and what to expect. If i ever need a spinal surgeon he is the one.
About Dr. John Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
