Overview

Dr. John Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at University Hosp Fam Med Speclst in Westlake, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.