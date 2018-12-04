Overview

Dr. John Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Surgical Clinic PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ileus and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.